Clifford E. Mathena
December 7, 1935-December 12, 2019
TAYLOR RIDGE-Clifford E. Mathena, 84, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Thelma; 3 children; 4 grandchildren; and 5 siblings.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 15, 2019