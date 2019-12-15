Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church
Raymond C. Norton


1941 - 2019
Raymond C. Norton Obituary

Raymond C. Norton

September 11, 1941-December 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Raymond C. Norton, 78, of Davenport, IA passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Raymond was born on September 11, 1941 to Clair and Hazel Norton in Illinois. He was united in marriage to Nancy Hennings on July 14, 1962 in Davenport, IA. They went on to enjoy 58 years together. In his younger years, he was a Boy Scout troop leader when his boys were little. Both sons became Eagle Scouts. He also enjoyed NASCAR.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy Norton; children, Linda Strader and John (Kim) Norton; grandchildren, Michael (Michelle) Strader, Lisa (Russ) Terry, and Kassidy Norton; great-grandchildren: Brenden, Payton, Chace, Ricardo, Alicia, Alex, Makenzie, Ryleigh, Chasadee, Ashleigh, Daniel, and Janee; and great-great-grandchildren: Enrique, Bennett, Wyatt, Emery, Brinely, and Hadleigh.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Norton and son-in-law, David Strader.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 15, 2019
