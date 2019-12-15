|
Raymond C. Norton
September 11, 1941-December 12, 2019
DAVENPORT-Raymond C. Norton, 78, of Davenport, IA passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Raymond was born on September 11, 1941 to Clair and Hazel Norton in Illinois. He was united in marriage to Nancy Hennings on July 14, 1962 in Davenport, IA. They went on to enjoy 58 years together. In his younger years, he was a Boy Scout troop leader when his boys were little. Both sons became Eagle Scouts. He also enjoyed NASCAR.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy Norton; children, Linda Strader and John (Kim) Norton; grandchildren, Michael (Michelle) Strader, Lisa (Russ) Terry, and Kassidy Norton; great-grandchildren: Brenden, Payton, Chace, Ricardo, Alicia, Alex, Makenzie, Ryleigh, Chasadee, Ashleigh, Daniel, and Janee; and great-great-grandchildren: Enrique, Bennett, Wyatt, Emery, Brinely, and Hadleigh.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Norton and son-in-law, David Strader.