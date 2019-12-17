|
Marcia Rae Russmann
April 10, 1946-December 15, 2019
EUFAULA-Marcia Rae Russmann, 73, of Eufaula, joined the Lord surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in McAlester, Oklahoma. Marcia was born April 10, 1946 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Fred and Inez (Gruenau) Peterson. She graduated from Avoca High School in Avoca, Iowa. On August 28, 1965, Marcia married Gerald Russmann in Neola, Iowa. They were happily married for fifty-four years and raised two children together. She was a member of the St. Paul's Catholic Church in Eufaula.
Marcia was known by many in the community including the local repair shop due to her erratic driving. She loved to socialize and spend hours on the phone. Marcia never missed an opportunity to volunteer for church, school, and fundraising events. She loved shopping and playing cards. She always supported her kids in all their activities and wanted the best of the best for them. Marcia was a champion for the fight against MS and those impacted by it. As a result, she was recognized as MS Mother of the Year. She was well loved and will be deeply missed by many.
Survivors include: her husband, Gerald Russmann; son, Brad Russmann and wife, Deandra, of Bettendorf, IA; daughter, Melissa Clayton and husband, Jason, of Lakeville, MN; sister, Judith Jensen and husband, Richard, of Minden, IA; and grandchildren: Tyler, Kyle, Ellie, Abbie, Isabel, Morgan, Gabe, and Eden. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held 10-11 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Cremation arrangements were made with Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church, the MS Society, or the Heartland Hospice.