Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fritzsche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Fritzsche Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Fritzsche Jr. Obituary

Robert P. Fritzsche Jr.

December 14, 2019

ANNISTON, AL-Robert P. Fritzsche Jr. passed away on December 14, 2019 at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, Alabama. He is survived by his wife Betsy, his daughter Mary Elizabeth Lobel, granddaughters Samantha Holloway and Leah Lobel, grandson Matthew Lobel, great-grandsons Devin and Blake Holloway all of Temecula, California, sisters Rebecca Fritzsche of Ames, Iowa and Carol Dunbar of Cedar Falls, Iowa, brother David Fritzsche of Kildeer, Illinois and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Fritzsche was a native of Davenport, Iowa. He was a retired polygrapher with NCIS and an avid bridge player with the Anniston Bridge Club.

There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the . Online condolences may be made to www.chapelhillfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -