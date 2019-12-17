|
Robert P. Fritzsche Jr.
December 14, 2019
ANNISTON, AL-Robert P. Fritzsche Jr. passed away on December 14, 2019 at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, Alabama. He is survived by his wife Betsy, his daughter Mary Elizabeth Lobel, granddaughters Samantha Holloway and Leah Lobel, grandson Matthew Lobel, great-grandsons Devin and Blake Holloway all of Temecula, California, sisters Rebecca Fritzsche of Ames, Iowa and Carol Dunbar of Cedar Falls, Iowa, brother David Fritzsche of Kildeer, Illinois and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Fritzsche was a native of Davenport, Iowa. He was a retired polygrapher with NCIS and an avid bridge player with the Anniston Bridge Club.
There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the . Online condolences may be made to www.chapelhillfh.com
