|
|
Cecelia Mary Pleasant
June 15, 1933-December 15, 2019
DAVENPORT-Cecelia Mary Pleasant, 86, of Davenport, IA passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held two hours priir to the service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Cecelia was born on June 15, 1933 to Bernol and Julia (Hall) Stark in Pauline, IA. She was a wonderful mother to her five sons and one daughter. She was a very strong woman with an excellent work ethic that always provided for her family.
Cecelia was very friendly and kind, she never knew a stranger. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, camping, being outdoors, traveling, cross_stitching, needlepoint, reading and most of all, spending time with her entire famiky. She loved her family very much.
Cecelia is survived by her children: Ralph (Kathy) Pleasant, Sally Stilwell, Michael (Cindy) Pleasant, Carl Pleasant and Gilbert (Jamia) Pleasant; eleven grandchildren; six great-geandchildren; and brother, Willard Stark.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Bernol Pleasant and Douglas Pleasant; granddaughter, Jan Stilwell; and sisiters, Shirley Hahn, Joan Allen and Sharon Voss.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 17, 2019