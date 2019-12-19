Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
McKenzie Rebecca "Kenzie" Gamble


1998 - 2019
McKenzie Rebecca "Kenzie" Gamble Obituary

McKenzie "Kenzie" Rebecca Gamble

February 12, 1998-December 16, 2019

BETTENDORF-McKenzie "Kenzie" Rebecca Gamble, 21, of Bettendorf, IA lost a courageous two year battle to ovarian cancer on Monday, December 16, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Gamble Family. Please go online to www.RungeMortuary.com to leave online condolences and for the full obituary.

Kenzie was born to David and Kristina Gamble on February 12, 1998 in Davenport, IA.

Kenzie was an avid dance lover and enjoyed raising money for the University of Iowa Dance Marathon. She loved dogs, especially her dog, Mia. Kenzie loved spending time with friends and her family. She had a great passion for school and education. Words often heard when describing Kenzie were outgoing and energetic. Kenzie went to the University of Iowa in pursuit of her interests of pediatric physical therapy.

Those honoring her include her parents; brother, Dawson; sister, Jenna; her grandparents, Denny and Patty Gamble, and Becky Buhman; great-grandma, MaryAnn Terry; uncles: Ryan (Corie) Gamble and Chad (Tracy) Buhman; cousins: Abby Gamble, Katie (Adam), Kyle (Madi) Buhman and Cole Buhman; and Justin Scott, her boyfriend of many years.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Dale Terry, Dolores Ogden, Allene Buhman; her Grandpa, "Papa John" Buhman; and cousin, Jason Carney.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 19, 2019
