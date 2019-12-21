|
Rev. Henry Marvin Ramey
December 7, 1930-December 18, 2019
MADISONVILLE, KY-Rev. Henry Marvin Ramey, age 89, of Madisonville, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Madisonville Health & Rehab. Born December 7, 1930, in Eddyville, KY, he earned bachelors and masters degrees from Murray State University, KY, and completed the doctoral coursework from University of Colorado. He lived and worked in the Quad City area from 1964-1989. Recognized as one of the nation's best public speakers and debaters, Henry mentored thousands of students during his career as professor and dean at Black Hawk Community College (retired 1987). A bi-vocational pastor and church starter, Henry was called to pastor four Baptist churches in the QC area including Northcrest-Calvary, Joy, Coal Valley, and Milan.
Henry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janice (Brinkley) Ramey of Madisonville, KY; four children: Vicki Stapes (Ron) of San Antonio, TX; Dr. David Ramey (Kristie) of Princeton, KY; Douglas Ramey (Lisa) of Madisonville, KY; and Dr. Karen Hlinka (John) of Benton, KY; eight grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place from 10 am to11 am on Sunday, December 22 at Bethany Baptist Church in Eddyville, KY, immediately followed by funeral and burial services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International, Lyon Caldwell Camp, P.O. Box 421, Eddyville, KY 42038; Westside Baptist Church, 1416 Polk City Road, Haines City, FL 33844; or .
Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville, KY is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.