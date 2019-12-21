Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral Home - EDDYVILLE
1133 Highway 62 East
Eddyville, KY 42038
(270) 388-4045
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Eddyville, KY
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Eddyville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Ramey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Henry Marvin Ramey


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Henry Marvin Ramey Obituary

Rev. Henry Marvin Ramey

December 7, 1930-December 18, 2019

MADISONVILLE, KY-Rev. Henry Marvin Ramey, age 89, of Madisonville, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Madisonville Health & Rehab. Born December 7, 1930, in Eddyville, KY, he earned bachelors and masters degrees from Murray State University, KY, and completed the doctoral coursework from University of Colorado. He lived and worked in the Quad City area from 1964-1989. Recognized as one of the nation's best public speakers and debaters, Henry mentored thousands of students during his career as professor and dean at Black Hawk Community College (retired 1987). A bi-vocational pastor and church starter, Henry was called to pastor four Baptist churches in the QC area including Northcrest-Calvary, Joy, Coal Valley, and Milan.

Henry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janice (Brinkley) Ramey of Madisonville, KY; four children: Vicki Stapes (Ron) of San Antonio, TX; Dr. David Ramey (Kristie) of Princeton, KY; Douglas Ramey (Lisa) of Madisonville, KY; and Dr. Karen Hlinka (John) of Benton, KY; eight grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place from 10 am to11 am on Sunday, December 22 at Bethany Baptist Church in Eddyville, KY, immediately followed by funeral and burial services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International, Lyon Caldwell Camp, P.O. Box 421, Eddyville, KY 42038; Westside Baptist Church, 1416 Polk City Road, Haines City, FL 33844; or .

Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville, KY is in charge of arrangements.

You may leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -