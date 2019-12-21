Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Prunchak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Prunchak


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Prunchak Obituary

Jean Prunchak

January 22, 1943-December 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jean Prunchak, 76, of Davenport, IA passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jean was born on January 22, 1943 to Harry Louis Adkinson and Josephine Clarabell Fields in Littleton, IL

Jean worked in the food and beverage industry for most of her life. Jean Prunchak was a great Mother, grandmother, and the greatest great grandmother you ever met and not just during the good years either. At 76, she was just as spunky as her younger days. Always had a comeback for you. Words cannot express how she was loved. She was a second mother to many people growing up. Always there to feed, love and shelter. A true friend through the years. So many poker games and so many cherry cheese cakes and peanut brittle she made for everyone. It was a true honor to be a part of her life. She was the biggest Steelers fan.

Those left to cherish her memory sons; Terry (Ivy) Prunchak of Davenport, Larry (Pam) Prunchak of Georgia; Daughter; Holly (Mike) Wildermuth of Kolana Illinois. She leaves behind four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -