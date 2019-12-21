Home

Rowe Funeral Home and Crematory - Grand Rapids
510 NW First Avenue
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
218-326-6505
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rowe Funeral Home and Crematory - Grand Rapids
510 NW First Avenue
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
Cohasset, IA
View Map
December 18, 2019

COHASSET, MN-Charles "Larry" Lessin, lived 86 well lived years, died unexpectedly in his sleep on December 18, 2019 in Grand Rapids, MN.

Larry was born in McCausland, Iowa in 1933. He spent his early years helping on the farm, hunting, fishing and trapping along the Mississippi River. At age 14, he owned and raced his own stock car. Larry spent a year in Alaska working for the Alaska Fish & Wildlife, which led to his love of bears and Alaskan wildlife. Larry graduated from Iowa State Teachers College and taught Industrial Arts in Davenport High School. Larry and Carol were married February 7, 1959. In 1965, Larry and Carol settled in Cohasset, MN with their three children. Larry started a machine shop, and later created and manufactured Charmaster Wood Furnaces for 45 years. Larry did not know the word "retirement", always wanting to start new projects. He had a wide variety of interests including working the land, flying model airplanes, auto racing and enjoying his many beloved Bassett Hounds.

Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Leona; two brothers, Don and Jack Lessin; sister, Marvelle Claussen; and brother-in-law, Russell Claussen. Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol; daughters, Marie (Gary) Gibeau, Andrea Lessin; son, Christopher (Kristi) Lessin; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Sue Lessin; and 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 from 5–7 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN and 1 hour prior to the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial on Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Cohasset, MN. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset, MN.

Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home of Grand Rapids, MN. www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2019
