Timothy "Tim" E. Heskett
November 29, 1945-December 20, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral services celebrating the life of Timothy "Tim" E. Heskett, 74 of Davenport, will be 4:00 PM, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be 1:00-4:00 PM, Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Tim passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Timothy Ernst Heskett was born November 29, 1945 in Davenport, the son of Cloyd E. and Elmira (Dannefeldt) Heskett. He was united in marriage to Patricia "Pat" Bifano on May 7, 1966 in Davenport.
Tim graduated from Davenport Central High School, Class of 1964. He was a National Guard Veteran serving from 1965-1971. He was employed as a maintenance mechanic at Oscar Mayer for 30 years. Prior to that he had worked at the Quad City Times where he met his wife.
Tim enjoyed woodworking and making items for his loved ones. He also enjoyed a cold PBR or two while watching the Packers and Hawkeyes.
Survivors include his wife, Pat; sons, Steve (Michele) Heskett, Davenport; and Bob (Vicki) Heskett, Blue Grass; grandchildren Maddy, Sydney, and Caleb Heskett; brother Larry Heskett, Beloit, WI; brother-in-law Gary Bifano, Davenport; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James, sister Bobbe Anglund, good friend Sam, and his two beloved dogs Murphy and Gannon.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2019