Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ginger Mechem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ginger A. Mechem


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ginger A. Mechem Obituary

Ginger A. Mechem

October 30, 1956-December 19, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ginger A. Mechem, 63, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Luther Manor in Dubuque. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12pm at The Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society or to Luther Manor. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com

Ginger was born October 30, 1956 in Iowa City. She was the daughter of Francis and Donna (Brewer) Kellogg. She was formerly married to Michael Brook Mechem of Davenport.

She had owned and operated her own daycare for 10 years and then worked for the Davenport Schools as a para educator. She was an avid animal lover and also enjoyed gardening, baking, especially pies, taking walks in Sunderbruch Park and spending time with her family. She had been a member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Davenport and most recently attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in DeWitt. Ginger also enjoyed country music, especially Allan Jackson and Elvis and loved playing games and watching Andy Griffith in her free time.

Those left to celebrate her life are her children: Cari (Kevin) Jorgensen, Grand Mound, IA and Nicholas (Anna) Mechem, Ames, IA; grandchildren: Justin, Corbin and Cooper Jorgensen and August, Crosby and Maren Mechem; long time fiancé, James Zurborg, Davenport; siblings: Elaine (Mark) Langenwalter, Lake City, MN, Shawn Dunleavy, Sicklerville, NJ, Gayla (Ed) Kelly, Davenport, Shiree (Kevin) Verkler, Brighton, CO; several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Zoey. Her parents, son Brandon Brook Mechem (2008) and a brother, Britt Kellogg preceded her in death.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ginger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -