|
|
Noel J. Komasa
December 25, 1927-December 1, 2019
DAVENPORT-Noel J. Komasa, 91, of Davenport, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Please arrive at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery by 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Vander Veer Park.
Noel was born on Christmas Day in 1927, a son of Joseph and Lazzatta (Roy) Komasa, in Ashland, Wisconsin. He grew up fishing and swimming off the ore docks on Chequamegon Bay. He served our country in the Army during the Korean War. Noel earned his masters degree from Iowa State University. Noel taught biology at St. Ambrose University where he was head of the Ag Department. He also worked as the resident biologist for the City of Davenport at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
He was a member of the Phi Delta Kappa and Beta, Beta, Beta fraternities and was a former member of the American Legion Post 26. Noel loved walking in Vander Veer Park, usually with a dog by his side. His backyard garden grew potent horseradish and enough tomatoes for the neighborhood. He was often found at Village Inn enjoying unlimited refills of coffee.
Among survivors are his nieces Melinda (Guerra) Merrill, Cathy Connor-Pearson and Ann (Connor) Bloomquist in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Utah respectively. He will be particularly missed by Mark, Kate, Amie (Beckett, Thea), and Ryan Nenninger.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Margaret Barnak and Rosalie Connor, and his niece, Estralita (Guerra) Berg.
Family and friends would like to thank the Veteran's Administration as well at the Kahl Home for providing excellent supportive care.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 22, 2019