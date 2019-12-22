|
|
Imelda "Jean" Stanger
December 17, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Imelda "Jean" Stanger, 96, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30am Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. The family will greet friends Monday, December 30th from 4-7pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be an additional visitation from 9:30am until the time of the service Tuesday at church. Jean passed away Tuesday, December 17th at Senior Star Assisted Living, Davenport, surrounded by her family. For more information and online condolences, go to http:/www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 22, 2019