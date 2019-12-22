Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Imelda "Jean" Stanger

Imelda "Jean" Stanger Obituary

Imelda "Jean" Stanger

December 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Imelda "Jean" Stanger, 96, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30am Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. The family will greet friends Monday, December 30th from 4-7pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be an additional visitation from 9:30am until the time of the service Tuesday at church. Jean passed away Tuesday, December 17th at Senior Star Assisted Living, Davenport, surrounded by her family. For more information and online condolences, go to http:/www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 22, 2019
