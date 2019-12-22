Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Brusven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly D'Ann Brusven


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly D'Ann Brusven Obituary

Kelly D'Ann Brusven

August 17, 1959-December 16, 2019

CHAROLETTE-Kelly D'Ann Brusven, 60, of Charlotte, died peacefully in her home on December 16, 2019.

Kelly was born August 17, 1959, at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, to Teddy and Elise (Johnson) Blair. She was an Army Brat and grew up wherever her daddy's orders sent them, including Japan, Alabama, New Mexico, Arizona, Thailand, Virginia, Germany, Washington and Texas. She attended high school in Zweibrucken, Germany and Lakewood, WA, graduating in 1978. She earned Diplomas in Practical Nursing and Medical Office Assisting from Bates Technical College of Tacoma, WA, Associate Degrees of Applied Science for Physical Therapy Assistant from Scott Community College, and an Associate Nursing Degree from Clinton Community College.

On February 22, 1985 she married Todd Brusven in the Army Chapel at Red River Army Depot, Texarkana, Texas.

Through the years, Kelly worked in various capacities for health care providers including Neurology Consultants, Psychology Consultants, Community Care, Genesis Health Care, Eagle Point Nursing Center and Trinity Hospital. She retired from practice in 2009.

Kelly treasured time spent with her family above all else. She loved all animals and surrounded herself with pets, dogs, cats, birds, miniature horses and at one time, a llama. She practiced Karate for more than ten years, and later, enjoyed visiting Jane's Place.

She was preceded in death by her father, Teddy Blair, and father-in-law, Jerald Brusven.

Kelly is survived by her husband Todd of Charlotte; mother Elise Blair of Clovis, NM; siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

A memorial visitation will be held at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, Iowa, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday January 7, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the .

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -