|
|
Today
Kelly D'Ann Brusven, 11 a.m., Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
Tomorrow
Richard Lawrence "Dick" Brandt, 10a.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Terry R. Christian, noon, The Runge Mortuary.
Jerry Gisel, 10 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt.
Carole A. Meinert, 10 a.m., The Runge Mortuary.
Darlene Elizabeth Nolan, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.
Steven Craig Timmerman, 11 a.m., Grandview Community Bible Church, Grandview IA.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 8, 2020