McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Maria L. Miller Obituary

Maria L. Miller

August 26, 1948-December 20, 2019

BETTENDORF-Maria L. Miller, 71, of Bettendorf, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at UnityPoint Trinity in Bettendorf, surrounded by her loving family.

Maria Louisa Ramirez was born August 26, 1948 in Harlingen, Texas, the daughter of Graciano and Antonia (Romero) Ramirez. She was united in marriage to Buck D. Miller on May 26, 1994 in Moline, Illinois. She enjoyed tending to her garden and loved spending time with her family, especially her children and her dogs.

Maria was employed as a receptionist at Sivyer Steel for many years.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Buck; her son, Noe (Emilia) Hurtado of Bettendorf; daughter, Raquel (Josh Saunders) Hurtado of Bettendorf; three step-daughters, Adele (Tom) Mulligan of South Beloit, Illinois; Ramona (Mark) Robertson of Moline, and Rachel (Joe) Lopez of Moline; Grandchildren, Devin Hurtado, Alec Hurtado, and Landon Hurtado; great-grandchildren, Mac Hurtado, and Jordan Stutt Jr.; sisters, Carmen Ramirez, and Norma Zamora; brothers, Daniel (Judy) Ramirez of Davenport, Carlos (Daphne) Ramirez of Bettendorf, and Graciano (Heather) Ramirez of Bettendorf; Sister-in-law, Mary Ramirez; her mother-in-law, Vivian Miller of Charleston, Illinois, along with many nieces and nephews.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, her brother's, Paul Ramirez, Terry Ramirez, Ralph Ramirez, and a nephew, Danny Allen Jr.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Maria's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 23, 2019
