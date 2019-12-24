Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
John S. Leithner


1947 - 2019
John S. Leithner Obituary

John S. Leithner

November 8, 1947-December 22, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-John S. Leithner, 72, of Rock Island, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, with Military Honors by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to VVA Chapter 299, PO Box 6076, Rock Island, IL 61201.

John was born on November 8, 1947 in Moline, the son of Jack and Winona (Einfeldt) Leithner. He married Nancy Tiefenbach on January 29, 1972.

He was employed at Illinois Bell, which later became ATT. He retired as a lineman after 30 years.

Mr. Leithner was a Navy Veteran having served as a SeaBee in Vietnam. John was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather and brother, who especially loved watching his grandchildren's baseball and softball games and fishing. John was also extremely Patriotic and always the life of the party.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy of 47 years; daughters, Laura (Scott) Estes, Linnsey Leithner (Tommy Belowske); grandchildren, Faith and Bryant Estes and a sister, Jacklyn Leithner.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left to the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 24, 2019
