LaVonti Dyrell Gray
December 3, 2019
DAVENPORT-LaVonti Dyrell Gray, 28, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday December 3, 2019 in Davenport.
Services will be 12:00 p.m. (noon) Friday, December 27. at Greater Antioch Baptist Church, Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Arrangements are entrusted to Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 24, 2019