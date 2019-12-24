Home

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
Judith K. Joiner


1943 - 2019
Judith K. Joiner Obituary

Judith K. Joiner

March 2, 1943-December 19, 2019

DAVENPORT-Judith K. Joiner, 76, of Davenport passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa, with her loving family by her side. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening December 27, 2019 at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until service time at the mortuary.

Judith was born on March 2, 1943 in Davenport, the daughter of James and Mabel (Swanson) Kauffman. She was a member of the first graduating class of West High School in 1961. On June 22, 1963, she married Charles Coopman in Davenport. She later married Lloyd Joiner on May 14, 1988 in Peoria. Prior to her retirement in 2012, Judith worked as Director of Extended Care Program for the Washington School District 52., Washington, IL. She was an avid shopper, enjoyed bowling and playing Bunco.

She is survived by her daughters, Christine "Chris" Coopman, Michele "Shelly" Bernauer, both of Davenport; son, Brian (Connie) Coopman of Davenport; Step-son, Kip (Ronica) Joiner of Morton, IL; sister, Carol (John) Cole of East Peoria, IL, Jane (Greg) Haley of East Peoria, Debi (Steve) Herbers of Blue grass, IA; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Katie, Nicole, Jessica, Andrew, Carissa, Payton, Brian II, and Sunny; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Joiner on November 3, 2019; and her brother, Jim Kauffman in December 2018.

Memorials may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or to the .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Cunnick-Collins.com.

The family would like to express a special thank you to all the staff at Senior Star and the excellent care she was given at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 24, 2019
