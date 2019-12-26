|
David Paul Haverland
April 12, 1950-December 23, 2019
DAVENPORT-David Paul Haverland, 69, of Davenport, IA, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home.
David was born in Dubuque, IA on April 12, 1950 to Jerome and Dolores E. (McCauley) Haverland.
Dave graduated from Hazel Green High School in 1968. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp during Vietnam.
Dave married Judith A. Steinbach on August 12, 1972 in Kieler, WI. He retired from John Deere, Davenport after 35 years of service.
He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic in Davenport.
In early years, he played baseball until his knees gave out. He loved hunting and fishing. Above all, he loved his grandsons and to hang with family, have a few beers and let the "BS" flow. #truestory
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport, IA. Followed by Mass of the Christian Burial at 1:00 PM . Additional visitation will be held from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday, December 27th at Casey Funeral Home in Cuba City, WI. Followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City with full military honors.
Dave is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Jen (Aaron) Flynn of Davenport, 2 grandchildren: Broderick and Ethan Flynn, sister Mary (Bruce) Kruse of Robins, IA and his brother Gary (Susan) Haverland of Hazel Green, WI. He is also survived by numerous friends and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project in his memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhom