|
Betty Seran
September 10, 1922-December 22, 2019
EMPIRE, MI-Betty Seran, 97, of Empire, Michigan formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home. Betty was born on September 10, 1922 in Muscatine, Iowa to the late Elmer and Rosie (Blaesing) Doyle. She married the love of her life, John Edward Seran on April 15, 1950. He preceded her in death. Betty had a great work ethic, in her early years she worked for an investments and securities company in Davenport. She later became employed with the Americana Nursing Home. Over the course of her career, Betty became the Chief Administrator for the Americana. She always took wonderful care of people, not only the folks at the nursing home but also her family. She was a devoted mother to her five children. After retiring, she cared for her father, her aunt Helen and later her brother-in-law, Walter Seran, all at her home while active in her Church and public school. Betty enjoyed children and literacy tutoring. For over 20 years she taught countless children to love reading. She had a strong faith and was active in the Daughters of Isabella and the Holy Rosary Society in St. Paul the Apostle Church, Davenport and also provided administrative support for the Davenport Diocesan Office. Later Betty joined St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Empire. To Betty, caring for and helping people was the most important thing she could ever do.
Betty loved playing cards and was a formidable opponent. After moving to Empire, she became involved with several card clubs, she loved playing cards with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gambling and had a passion for solving the puzzle, she figured out the slot machine "The One-Armed Bandit" winning over six different jackpots. Betty was well known for her decorated Christmas cookies. Her daughter and grandson have kept this tradition going.
Betty is survived by two daughters and two sons, Joan (Rollie) Groening, Teri Rose, David (Kris) Seran and Joseph Seran. Also surviving are her loving grandchildren; Dr. Amy (Nick Bernal) Riffel, Alex Groening, Brett (Tarren) Seran, Candice (Levi) Ritchie, Lucas Seran, Brock Seran, Sean Seran, Erin Golden, Lexi Golden and Will Golden, as well as a great-grandson, Easton Ritchie.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Riffel and her twin sister, Wavie Neibling.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 11411 S. Lacore Rd, Empire, MI 49630. Rev. Fr. Tony Cureton will officiate.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial donation to the Glen Lake Community Library, 2020 S. Leelanau Hwy, Empire, MI 49630.
Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Betty's family at her tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.