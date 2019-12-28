Home

Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Dwight A. Turkle

Dwight A. Turkle Obituary

Dwight A. Turkle

February 22, 1944-December 23, 2019

BETTENDORF-Dwight A. Turkle, 75, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Dwight was born February 22, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, to William and Bertha (Kruse) Turkle.

Survivors include his daughter, Chaundra Fulrath; and siblings, Bonnie Frett, Marlene (Rudy) Arp, Ruth Turkle, and Merle Turkle. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Wayne and Marion Turkle.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 28, 2019
