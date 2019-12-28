Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Vivian J. Beck


1931 - 2019
Vivian J. Beck Obituary

Vivian J. Beck

May 18, 1931-December 25, 2019

BETTENDORF-Vivian J. Beck, 88, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility in Bettendorf.

Private services will be held. Memorials may be made to Trinity Pathway Hospice of Bettendorf. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born on May 18, 1931 in Utica, New York, the daughter of Wesley and Dorothy (Ladd) Day. On September 24, 1949, she was united in marriage to George Howard Beck in Utica, New York. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2013.

Vivian was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring after several years of service. She loved her entire family, especially her beloved grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Thomas (Lory) Beck of Bettendorf and Gregory Beck of LeClaire, Iowa; her grandchildren, Megan (Tim) VanWychen, Gary Beck and Ashley (Tyler) Holle; her sister, Mary Lou (Bill) Anderson in New York; and her brothers, Charles (Janet) Day in Florida and Bill (Marilyn) Day in Florida.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Beck.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 28, 2019
