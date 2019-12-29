Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Imelda "Jean" Stanger


1923 - 2019
Imelda "Jean" Stanger Obituary

Imelda "Jean" Stanger

April 27, 1923-December 17, 2109

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Imelda "Jean" Stanger, 96, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30am Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. The family will greet friends Monday, December 30th from 4-7pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be an additional visitation from 9:30am until the time of the service Tuesday at church. Jean passed away Tuesday, December 17th surrounded by her Family.

Imelda Jean Stanger was born on April 27, 1923 to Gustav and Mary Ludwig Fahrenbacher outside of Springfield, Illinois. She grew up on a farm during the great depression with three beloved older brothers, Frank "Bud", Elmer "Sonny", and Gilbert. Imelda later joined the Navy Waves where she met her future husband, a young marine named Harold Stanger. After World War II, they started their life together in Davenport, a cherished second hometown.

Of all the things Imelda took pride in, her family was number one. As the matriarch of a family growing past 40 descendants, she was vocal and proud of each and every one. Honest and hard-headed, she never said a bad word behind your back or gave a false compliment to your face. Her home was full of booming laughter and love for everyone who graced her front steps.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, husband, and daughter-in-law Paula Lake Stanger. She is survived by her children, Mary Carole (Dannie) Stamp of Phoenix, Phyllis Strasser of Des Moines, Gerald "Jerry" (Mary Ann) Stanger of Bettendorf, David (Deb) Stanger of Phoenix, and Thomas "Tom" Stanger of Davenport; her twelve grandchildren; her fifteen great-grandchildren; and many loving extended relatives.

For additional information and online condolences:

http:/www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 29, 2019
