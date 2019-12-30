|
|
Richard A. Stickel
December 24, 2019
DAVENPORT-Richard A. Stickel, 65 of Davenport passed away peacefully at home with family on December 24, 2019 after his courageous battle with cancer. Rick was a Central High graduate in 1972, he then proudly served in the US Army from 1972-1975 in Germany. Honorably discharged as SGT as an OP receiving M16 sharp shooter and Marksman awards as well as National Defense Service Medal. He worked at The Rock Island Arsenal for 25 years, then a driver for Burke Cleaners for 10 years. Rick was a diehard Bears, Cubs and Hawkeye fan.
Rick is survived by his wife Deb, stepsons Jess and Lucas, brother Greg and numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Fern, father Richard, sister Sandra Heston and brother Darrell.
A "Toast to Rick" Celebration of Life will take place at the Davenport ELKS on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Cremation and burial at The Rock Island National Cemetery to take place at a later date. Rick is a donor for medical science, always helping others. He will be dearly missed by all whom he touched along his life path.
Gratitude for the Amazing care from all the Women at Iowa Cancer Specialists. You Ladies Rock, Rick loved you all! Genesis Hospice especially Kramer, God Bless.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 30, 2019