Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services
103 Sw 3Rd St
Aledo, IL 61231
(309) 582-3440
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services
103 Sw 3Rd St
Aledo, IL 61231
June Elizabeth (McCormick) Riley


1932 - 2019
June Elizabeth (McCormick) Riley Obituary

June Elizabeth (McCormick) Riley

June 3, 1932-December 13, 2019

ALEDO-June Elizabeth (McCormick) Riley, 87, passed away on December 13, 2019, in Aledo, Illinois.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 24, at Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services, Aledo Chapel.

Mrs. Riley was born June 3, 1932, in Maquon, Illinois. She married Charles Riley in 1953 and had one daughter and three stepchildren. She was a member of Elim Covenant Church in Moline, Illinois.

We will always love you.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 1, 2020
