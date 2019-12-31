|
Edward Lenn Thomas
May 18, 1969-December 17, 2019
DAVENPORT-Edward Lenn Thomas, was born on May 18, 1969 in Davenport, Iowa to Alonza D. Thomas and Joyce Marie Thomas. He graduated from North High School in 1987 and was voted Homecoming King his senior year. In 1997 he become a member of the Detroit Police Department and started his family. He welcomed his daughter, Madison Marie Thomas into the world on March 21, 2000.
Edward made his transition on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Wayne, Michigan at the age of 50. To celebrate his life he leaves his daughter, Madison, his father, Alonza D. Thomas and siblings; Derek, Stanley, Bradley, Erwin, Mary and Kari Thomas. He is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Thomas.
Visitation: Thursday January 2, 2020 at Mount Olive Church of God in Christ 1020 North Ripley, Davenport, Iowa 4 to 7.
Service: Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mount Olive Church of God in Christ at 11 am. Additional visitation will be at 10:00am until service time.
Online condolences may be left for the family at [email protected]
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 31, 2019