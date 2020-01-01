|
Earl C. Dobbe
December 8, 1938-December 30, 2019
ELDRIDGE-Earl C. Dobbe, 81, of Eldridge, IA, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center – East, in Davenport, IA, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, IA. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the North Scott Educational Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.
Earl C. Dobbe was born December 8, 1938, to Elmer and Charlotte (Veland) Dobbe in Huxley, IA. He was drafted into the U.S Army and briefly stationed in Germany. Earl and Gerri met at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, IA, on the fourth of July in 1961. On June 6, 1964, he was united in marriage to Gerri Fitzgerald in Nevada, IA. To this union, two children were born: Matt and Susan. Earl spent his career working as a sales manager and business owner in construction equipment before retirement in 2001. He was an active member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, IA. Earl was very family oriented and enjoyed attending all of the grandkids' sporting events.
Earl will be missed dearly by his wife, Gerri; his son, Matt (Jill) Dobbe and their children, Eric and John; a daughter: Susan (Ryan) Blaskovich and their children, Grant and Paige; and three siblings: Beverly Anderson, Darlene Freed, and Ikey Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings: Ron Dobbe and Yvonne Fjelland.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 1, 2020