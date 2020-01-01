|
Donald Lee Learn
April 1, 1945-December 30, 2019
DAVENPORT-Donald Lee Learn, 74, was born April 1, 1945 in West Union, Fayette County, Iowa, eldest son of Harold Lee Learn and Junia Beth (Cummings) Learn, passed away after an extended illness on December 30, 2019 at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport, surrounded by his loving family.
Don graduated Davenport Central High School in 1964 and joined the U.S. Army in July 1966 during the Vietnam Era and served as a Nuclear Weapons Maintenance Specialist. He was honorably discharged in July 1969. Upon his return, he married Kathleen Anne Fitzgerald on August 9, 1969, and they celebrated their fifty-year anniversary earlier this year.
He was a longtime employee of Brown Traffic in Davenport as a Traffic Engineer. Don loved outdoor activities including bicycling, canoeing, fishing, and model airplane building. He was proud to have biked RAGRAI seven times and was a lifelong fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen Anne Learn; daughter Betty Mae Learn; granddaughter Katie Marie Learn; and great granddaughter Kamille Gabriella Learn-Spain. He is also survived by his brother Harold Eugene Learn and by his extended family Rich and Shauna Learn, Long Grove, IA; Sharon Fitzgerald and Linda Potter, Oswego, IL; Michael Fitzgerald and Cindy Cavenagh, Bettendorf; Thomas Fitzgerald of Wheat Ridge, CO; Maggie Fitzgerald, Lakewood, CO; Daniel Fitzgerald and Sixto Perez Enciso, Oswego, IL; John and Leslie Fitzgerald, O'Fallon, MO; Maureen Fitzgerald and Karen Poirier, Spring Valley, CA. In addition, Don will be greatly missed by the family dog, Charlie.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home with a private burial at the National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for the Kamille Learn-Spain Education Fund.