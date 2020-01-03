Home

Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
For more information about
Esther Ovesen
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Wilton, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Wilton, IA
Esther Edna Ovesen


1932 - 2019
Esther Edna Ovesen Obituary

Esther Edna Ovesen

May 15, 1932 - December 31, 2019

WILTON-Esther Edna Ovesen, 87, of Wilton, IA, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty.

Visitation will be held from 2:00- 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. Memorials: Zion Lutheran or Compassus Hospice. www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Esther will be dearly missed by her husband, Harold; two children, David (Teresa) Ovesen of Hurst, Texas and Carol (Joel) Mayberry of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, one brother, Clarence (Sandra) Toyne of Muscatine.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 3, 2020
