Esther Edna Ovesen
May 15, 1932 - December 31, 2019
WILTON-Esther Edna Ovesen, 87, of Wilton, IA, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty.
Visitation will be held from 2:00- 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. Memorials: Zion Lutheran or Compassus Hospice. www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Esther will be dearly missed by her husband, Harold; two children, David (Teresa) Ovesen of Hurst, Texas and Carol (Joel) Mayberry of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, one brother, Clarence (Sandra) Toyne of Muscatine.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 3, 2020