Gerald "Jerry" Lee Greve
March 22, 1930-December 31, 2019
DIXON-Gerald "Jerry" Lee Greve, age 89, of Dixon, IA. Passed away on December 31, 2019, in Davenport. Graveside services with military honors will be held at Dixon Cemetery on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 11:30 am until 2:00 pm at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Dixon Fire Department, the Dixon Cemetery or the Dixon Legion. Online condolence may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Jerry was born March 22, 1930 in Davenport, to LeRoy and Frances (Hoffmann) Greve. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from May, 1951 to May, 1953. After basic training he went to school for 35 weeks for basic electricity and electronics of artillery weapons. Following schooling he was located in California with search RADAR and anti-aircraft units as an electrical repairman and radar operator. Following his military service, Jerry joined the Dixon American Legion, and was an active member for many years.
On September 2, 1967, Jerry was united in marriage to Shirley M. Appleman at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Atkinson, Illinois. Shirley passed away October 26, 2008. As the couple raised their children, Jerry worked as a farmer. He was familiar with farming, having been a farmhand for his parents from a young age. With the exception of the Military his entire life was spent on the farm. Shirley was a major contributor to the physical work on the couple's farm, and the children were also active on the farm as teens.
During his younger years and prior to his marriage, Jerry was involved with West Scott Boys Baseball League as a coach. At one time, he even served as president of the league and secretary treasurer. At that time, the league consisted of ten communities. Jerry was always involved in the farming industry. He served as Director of the Dixon Cooperative ElevatorHC Farm Equipment. In addition, Jerry served as director on the First Board of Directors of the Scott County Pork Producers. At various times, he also served as 4-H leader.
In his last years he was classified as legally blind due to macular degeneration although not totally blind. Resulting in not being able to drive or read printed material. Jerry would like to thank the personnel in the medical field for all their help and care and the VA for their vision aids allowing him to read printed material in a limited way and all those whose help was needed due to his handicap. Also, the people who shared their time with him and those who just said hello even when he didn't recognize them.
Those left to honor his memory are his sons; John (Lorri) Greve, Davenport, Michael (Deborah) Greve, Walcott; daughter; Mary (Craig) Temple, Clinton; seven grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Bob) Boock and Sandra (Leonard) Loftus, sisters-in-law; Ruth Ann Greve and Carol Hatfield; and brother-in-law; Melvin Radeke.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his parents, a brother Don, and a sister, Jean Radeke.