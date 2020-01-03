|
Eugene A. Stanger
December 30, 2019
DAVENPORT-Eugene A. Stanger, 84, of Davenport, IA passed away December 30, 2019.
Born in Davenport to William and Goldie Stanger. He married Nancy Westphalen January 8, 1955. Eugene retired from Ralston Purina after 36 years.
Eugene loved old western s, the Cubs, the Hawkeye s, and working in his
yard.
Survivors include wife, Nancy; children: Barbara Voigt, Betty Coon, Peggy Galarza, Goldie Baumer and Dawn Holtorf; seventeen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, William Jr; and son, Eugene
Jr.
A celebration of life will be at their home at 2051 W. 1st Street in Davenport on January 5, from 1-5 p.m.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 3, 2020