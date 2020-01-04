|
Lois Jeanne Thomas
September 4, 1928-January 1, 2020
ERIE-Lois Jeanne Thomas, 91, of Erie, IL, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center, Clinton, IA. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Monday, January 6, 2020 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or the .
Lois was born September 4, 1928 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Edgar and Kathryn (Mulvihill) Johnson. She married William W. Thomas on August 19, 1950 in Davenport. They settled in Erie where they farmed. Lois received her nursing degree and practiced as an RN for the former Jane Lamb Hospital in Clinton, the Morrison Community Hospital and in Erie for Doctors LaRue and Manalo. After retiring she continued her caregiving by volunteering for the American Red Cross, developing the Parish Nurses program at the Erie United Methodist Church and doing blood pressure checks at the local bank. She was also an election judge and the township Assessor. Lois was a longtime faithful member of the Erie United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband Bill; children, Candice Thomas-Kundert, Columbia, MO, Jeff (Pam) Thomas, Fenton, IL, David Thomas, San Jose, CA, Jon (Lori) Thomas, Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Kate (Tony) DeLaney, Mike (Ashley) Burden, Carrie (Charlie) Davis, Beau Thomas, Brooke Thomas, Nick (Lauren) Thomas, Craig Thomas, Drew Thomas; great grandchildren, Christina, Alex, Ezra, Sam, Theo, Taylor, Morgan, Alexys, Carter, Bryce, Bryant, Avery, MaKai, Harper Sue, Kayleighana, Myles, Aiden, Chandler and Samantha; sister-in-law, Beverly Johnson, Altoona, IA, and niece and nephew, Lisa and Noah Stout. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley DeLaney; sister, Carol Stout; and brother, Edgar Johnson. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com