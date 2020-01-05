|
Sandra "Sandy" Matson
April 25, 1943-January 1, 2020
DAVENPORT-Sandra "Sandy" Matson, 76, of Davenport, passed away at the Genesis Medical Center with her beloved family by her side. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Sandy's name may be made to the .
Sandy was born April 25, 1943 to Neil and Leora Skogsberg in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Elk Point High School in 1961. Sandy was an Administrative Assistant at RSM Accounting Firm in Davenport for many years, continuing to work part time after her retirement. She was a social butterfly and loved to go out shopping with her friends. When she wasn't out with her friends, she was entertaining them at her home.
Those left to honor her memory are her children Michael Matson and Patrick (Michelle) Matson; grandchildren Hannah, Haley, and Austin; great-grandson Beckham; siblings Sally (Robert) Palmer and David (Tara) Skogsberg; and her best friend Robbin Eastman. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 5, 2020