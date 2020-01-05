|
Colonel William T. Green
January 11, 1932-December 26, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Colonel William T. Green (Retired), 87, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Trinity Hospital in Rock Island.
A memorial service will be held at 10am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, with Military Honors presented by the United States Army.
Bill was born on January 11, 1932, in Moline, the son of Charles and Cora (Hermann) Green. He met the love of his life, Marvel Ingram, at The Tower Restaurant in Moline where she was a professional musician. They were married May 12, 1956, at First Methodist Church in Moline.
Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952. He spent the next 27 years in the military, serving foreign tours in Germany, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam, in addition to numerous domestic assignments. Throughout his military service, Bill received a number of decorations. He graduated from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, U.S. Army War College, and Florida Institute of Technology, from which he received his master's degree. During his career, Bill served in several key posts, including the Joint U.S. Military Assistance Command in Bangkok, Thailand, the General Staff for the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and as a battalion commander in Vietnam. COL Green retired from the Army in 1979 as Chief of Staff, HQ ARRCOM at the Rock Island Arsenal. Following his Army career, Bill worked at Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric Co., where he retired as a Senior Vice President in 1994.
While proud to serve his country and family, Bill was equally proud to support his community. He was involved in numerous industry, professional, and civic activities including Rock Island Rotary, Quad City Junior Achievement, American Red Cross, United Way, First National Bank of the Quad Cities Board, Trinity Health Foundation, Illinois Quad City Chamber of Commerce, Illowa Boy Scout Council, Development Association of Rock Island, Rejuvenate Davenport, Metropolitan Youth Program, Arrowhead Ranch, and Quad Cities Graduate Studies Center. He was selected as King of the Junior Board of Rock Island's Mardi Gras in 1989, its 50th anniversary. Bill also enjoyed his memberships at the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club and the Davenport Outing Club.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marvel; children, Stacia (Mike) Campbell of Wilmette, Tom (Sally) Green of Naperville, and Stefani (Danny) Miner of Moline; grandchildren Maeve and Hayley Campbell, Benjamin and Jonathan Green, and Lindsey and Garrett Miner. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left in his name to Rock Island Rotary Foundation, Quad City Junior Achievement, and Quad Cities Chapter American Red Cross. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.