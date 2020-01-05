Home

December 28, 2019

DAVENPORT-David R. Heinrichs, 49, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home. Per his wishes, David has donated his brain to Washington University for Alzheimer's research and his body to the University of Iowa for medical research. No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorials can be made to his family for his children's education fund.

David was born in 1970 in Iowa City, the son of Vincent and Denise Heinrichs.

He graduated from Assumption High School. He studied education and received a Bachelor's degree from St. Ambrose University and a Master's degree from Western Illinois University. He was in the Army National Guard and worked at Wolfe Beverage, Sacred Heart School, J.B. Young Intermediate, and Garfield Elementary. In the summer months he taught rocketry at College for Kids.

David had a great sense of humor, contagious smile, gigantic heart, and was always willing to lend a helpful hand. Above all else, family was the most important to him.

David will be forever remembered by his loving wife, Michelle, Davenport; children, Bradley, Luke, and Caleb, Davenport; brothers Joseph (Sherry Leidahl); Tim (Missey); Jacob (Rachel Chavkin); sisters Rachel Huber (Dan) and Elizabeth Heinrichs; as well as his numerous nieces, nephews and beloved in-laws and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Denise Heinrichs and beloved grandparents. May they rest in peace.

David's family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation for the wonderful care given to him at home by the staff at Good Samaritan and Hospice Compassus. They would also like to thank everyone who has provided support to David and his family during this difficult time.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting David's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 5, 2020
