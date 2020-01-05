Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home
203 S Green St
Keota, IA 52248
(641) 636-3109
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish - St. Mary Catholic Church
Keota, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Schachel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Ann Greiner Schachel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy Ann Greiner Schachel Obituary

Joy Ann Greiner Schachel

March 19, 1950-December 31, 2019

CARBONDALE, IL-Joy Ann Greiner Schachel, age 69, of Carbondale, Illinois, formerly of Keota, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at her home.

Joy was born on March 19, 1950 in Keota, Iowa, to Frank and Naomi (Linnenkamp) Greiner. She graduated from Keota High School in 1968 and attended Marycrest College. On February 24, 1973, she married Larry Lee Schachel at St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota. The couple lived and raised their children in Rock Island, Illinois until 2015, when they moved to Carbondale to be near their children. A homemaker and self-employed crafter, Joy was proud to be a farmer's daughter.

Survivors include her husband Larry Lee Schachel; two children Kristine Lynn and Dorothy Mary Schachel, all of Carbondale; brothers: Dennis (Lois) Greiner of Keota and Roger (Patty) Greiner of Keota; sister: Norma Stutzman of Washington; sister-in-law: Lois Greiner of Washington and brother-in-law: Don Gunderson of Dike. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Mary Jo Gunderson; brother: Jerry Greiner and brother-in-law: Leroy Stutzman.

Funeral mass 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Holy Trinity Parish - St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota, with Fr. Robert Lathrop officiating. Burial at Holy Trinity Cemeteries - St. Mary Cemetery in Keota. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the family. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Joy and her family. Tributes may be made at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -