Joy Ann Greiner Schachel
March 19, 1950-December 31, 2019
CARBONDALE, IL-Joy Ann Greiner Schachel, age 69, of Carbondale, Illinois, formerly of Keota, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at her home.
Joy was born on March 19, 1950 in Keota, Iowa, to Frank and Naomi (Linnenkamp) Greiner. She graduated from Keota High School in 1968 and attended Marycrest College. On February 24, 1973, she married Larry Lee Schachel at St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota. The couple lived and raised their children in Rock Island, Illinois until 2015, when they moved to Carbondale to be near their children. A homemaker and self-employed crafter, Joy was proud to be a farmer's daughter.
Survivors include her husband Larry Lee Schachel; two children Kristine Lynn and Dorothy Mary Schachel, all of Carbondale; brothers: Dennis (Lois) Greiner of Keota and Roger (Patty) Greiner of Keota; sister: Norma Stutzman of Washington; sister-in-law: Lois Greiner of Washington and brother-in-law: Don Gunderson of Dike. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Mary Jo Gunderson; brother: Jerry Greiner and brother-in-law: Leroy Stutzman.
Funeral mass 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Holy Trinity Parish - St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota, with Fr. Robert Lathrop officiating. Burial at Holy Trinity Cemeteries - St. Mary Cemetery in Keota. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the family. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Joy and her family. Tributes may be made at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 5, 2020