|
James Allen Galusha
December 7, 1957-December 31, 2019
DAVENPORT-James Allen Galusha, 62, of Davenport Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 surrounded by his family and loved ones at the University of Iowa Hospital. Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services with military honors will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Rock Island National Cemetery. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at the Faith Lutheran Church in Andover, Iowa and will begin at 10:30 AM with a lunch to follow at the church. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jim was born, December 7, 1957 in Savanna, Illinois to Donald and Donna (Greve) Galusha of Bryant Iowa. He was a retired engineer with over 30 years of service at the Rock Island Arsenal. Prior to his service at the arsenal, Jim proudly served as a Ranger in the United States Army. Jim attended West Point Prep school and received an appointment to West Point. Rather than attending West Point, Jim elected to be a part of the honorable "Old Guard" 3rd US Infantry Regiment, the oldest active-duty unit in the Army, based in Washington D.C. He rose to the rank of Sergeant and performing cannon salutes for Military services at Arlington National Cemetery.
He enjoyed spending time with his friends, collecting historical coins, was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinal's and watching Iowa State Cyclone sports along with the NFL. He spent his free time researching everything from science, history, and politics, and loved engaging others in deep discussions. Jim could often be found reading books, especially books about history, guns, and the Military.
Jim is survived by his parents, Donald and Donna Galusha of Bryant, Iowa; Two brothers, Charles (Ray Gomez) Galusha of Morrison, Illinois, Brian (Mollie) Galusha of Clinton, IA, and long-time significant partner Iris Palmer of Davenport, Iowa; One niece, Annette (Phillip) Laux, of Burleson, Texas; Two nephews, Matt (Karley) Galusha of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, and Colton Galusha of Clinton, Iowa; Two great nieces, Claira and Eleanor Galusha of Hazel Green, Wisconsin; and One great nephew Lander Laux of Burleson, Texas. Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Galusha of Avery, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Quad City Honor Flight. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.