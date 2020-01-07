Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Terry R. Christian


1944 - 2020
Terry R. Christian Obituary

Terry R. Christian

December 18, 1944-January 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Terry R. Christian, 75, of Davenport, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on January 3, 2020, at Genesis East after a long battle with COPD. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, and a funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, January 9, both at Runge Mortuary. Pastor Katy Warren of St. Paul Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemorturary.com.

Terry was born on December 18, 1944 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was the son of Gerald "Chris" and Naida Christian of Muscatine and Ardis Floyd of Cedar Rapids. He was united in marriage to Mary Miller on October 5, 1979 and they were happily married for 40 years.

He worked for French & Hecht/Titan Wheel for over 30 years. Following retirement, he worked part-time at Menards. He was an avid Hawkeyes and Blackhawks fan. His love of hockey inspired five of his grandsons to play and he was their biggest fan. Those five grandsons, Ryan and Kyle Gillespie, and AJ, Logan, and Hayden Boeh will serve as pallbearers along with his son-in-law, Ron Gillespie.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Mary, his five children, LeAnn (Ron) Gillespie, Blue Grass, Cami (Tim) Smith, Bettendorf, Marcy Boeh, Bettendorf, Mike (Barb) Miller, Battle Creek, Iowa, and Todd (Leslie) Christian, Lindenhurst, IL. He had 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 7, 2020
