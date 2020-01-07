|
|
Jerry Gisel
February 1, 1933-January 5, 2020
DEWITT, IA-Jerry Gisel, 86, died January 5, 2019, at Genesis-East, Davenport.
Surviving are children, Susan (Don) Petersen, Parkview, John (Jill Nothdorf) Gisel and Dennis Gisel, DeWitt; grandchildren, Kevin, Andrew, Becca, Jamie, Ryan, Chris, Abigail and Margaret; great-grandchildren, Jasmine, William, Jace, Avery, James and Tate; a great-great-grandson, Lucas.
Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday with a service at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Burial and military rites will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Ministries.
A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 7, 2020