Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
DeWitt, IA
Jerry Gisel


1933 - 2020
Jerry Gisel Obituary

Jerry Gisel

February 1, 1933-January 5, 2020

DEWITT, IA-Jerry Gisel, 86, died January 5, 2019, at Genesis-East, Davenport.

Surviving are children, Susan (Don) Petersen, Parkview, John (Jill Nothdorf) Gisel and Dennis Gisel, DeWitt; grandchildren, Kevin, Andrew, Becca, Jamie, Ryan, Chris, Abigail and Margaret; great-grandchildren, Jasmine, William, Jace, Avery, James and Tate; a great-great-grandson, Lucas.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday with a service at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Burial and military rites will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Ministries.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 7, 2020
