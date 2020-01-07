Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Carole A. Meinert


1933 - 2020
Carole A. Meinert Obituary

Carole A. Meinert

January 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Carole A. Meinert, 86, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. A Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Thursday, January 9, 2020 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Carole was born a daughter of Herbert and Ada (Bowen) Meinert October 25, 1933 in Davenport.

Carole worked for Schwin Broker and later retired from the Rock Island Arsenal. She was also a member of the Beta Phi Sorority.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 7, 2020
