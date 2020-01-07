|
|
Darlene M. Darnell
November 21, 1929-January 4, 2019
DAVENPORT-Darlene M. Darnell of Davenport passed away on January 4, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Home, Davenport where she was a resident. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2019 from 4-6 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Memorial service will be 10:00 am Friday, January 10, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials in Darlene's name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Darlene was born November 21, 1929 in Lowden, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Lavera Wenndt. She graduated from Lowden High School and then received her Secretarial Degree from the American Institute of Commerce. She was united in marriage to Larry E. Darnell on November 25, 1967; he preceded her in death on December 23, 2015. Darlene worked at Electrolux, Shell Oil, John Deere, and Mel Foster Co. She had high expectations of herself in the work place and in whatever environment she was in. She often commented that if she were to choose her grave epitaph, she would like it to say: "She did her best in what she did no matter the circumstances.
Darlene served as Treasurer and Social Chairman of the Windsor Crest Club; Member/Guest Chairman, Vice President and President of the Oakwood Country Club's Ladies Organization; President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer of the Couples Bowling League; she also served on several committees at St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she was also a member; and assisted with the planning of special event luncheons at Mel Foster Co. After retirement, she became active as a volunteer in various departments at Genesis Medical Center- East Campus. She loved the versatility of working with volunteers and Hospital Personnel. Darlene loved going to Church, golfing, bowling, watching the Hawkeyes, gardening and cooking.
Those left to honor her memory are her brothers Reuben (Joanne) and Kenneth (Melva) Wenndt and sisters-in-law Evelyn Graham and Frances Newman; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Merlen, brother-in-law William Newman, nephew Thomas Wenndt and niece Jerilyn Nelson.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 7, 2020