Dorothy L. Barchman
June 19, 1929-January 5, 2020
DAVENPORT-A Celebration of Life Gathering for Dorothy L. Barchman, 90, of Davenport, will be 4-6pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Friends are invited to join her family to share memories and celebrate her life. Honoring her wishes, the rite of cremation has been accorded and private inurnment will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Dorothy passed away after a brief battle with cancer, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Dorothy Louise Falk was born June 19, 1929 in Davenport, a daughter of Erwin and Clara (Berg) Falk. She was united in marriage to Walter John Barchman on June 26, 1953. They celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to his death, August 16, 2014.
She was an active member of the Handicapped Development Center Boosters and enjoyed working in her vegetable garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center.
Those left to honor Dorothy's memory include her children: Dale Barchman, Alan (Maureen) Barchman and Linda (Colin) Howe, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Mitchell (Lindsey) Howe, Bettendorf, Eric Howe, Cleveland, Tennessee and Brandon Howe, Davenport; great-grandsons, Oliver and Bennett Howe; sister-in-law, Marianne Kuehnel, Rock Island and special friend, Marjorie Trueblood, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Walter.
