Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Margaret E. Judge


1960 - 2020
Margaret E. Judge Obituary

Margaret E. Judge

October 2, 1960-January 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Margaret E. Judge, 59, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street in Davenport.

A prayer service celebrating her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Margaret was born October 2, 1960 in Davenport, the daughter of Everett "Duke" and Katherine (Thomas) Tyler. She was a graduate of Davenport Central High School. On June 10, 1978 in Davenport she married Robert Judge.

Margaret was an in-home daycare provider. She devoted her life to raising other families' children. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her friends, traveling, and loved Christmas and the snow. She loved being with her family, attending all of her sons and grandchildren's sporting events.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Bob; sons, Joshua and Chris Judge, both of Davenport; grandchildren, Lexi Walker, Peyton, Phillip, and Tyler Judge; her father, Duke Tyler of Davenport; siblings, Mary Henry of Davenport, Judy (Mark) Stevens of Eldridge, and John (Penny) Tyler of Davenport; brother and sisters-in-law, Jim (Mikki) Judge, Jeanne Holub, Susan Henckle, Carol (Jim) Meyer, and Mary (John) Steinle; and was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine; and her father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Corinne Judge.

Online condolences may be made to Margaret's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 8, 2020
