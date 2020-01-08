Home

Schroder Mortuary
213 1St Ave
Colona, IL 61241
(309) 792-1633
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schroder Mortuary
213 1St Ave
Colona, IL 61241
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Schroder Mortuary
213 1St Ave
Colona, IL 61241
View Map
Margaret E. "Margo" Neubauer


1924 - 2019
Margaret E. "Margo" Neubauer

August 19, 1924-December 6, 2019

CARBON CLIFF-Margaret E. "Margo" Neubauer, 95, of Carbon Cliff passed away December 6, 2019 peacefully in her home surrounded by beloved family and friends.

Funeral services will be 2pm Friday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Bowlesburg Cemetery in Silvis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled, Augustana Public Radio Information Service (WVIK), or .

Margo was born August 19, 1924 in Moline, IL the daughter of Greggo and Mary E. Ewart Neubauer. She supported herself all of her life through labor on the farm, in her youth playing piano alongside her brother and three close friends in the 5 Blue Notes, and 32 years in Timekeeping at John Deere Planter Works in Moline where she was admired by her fellow coworkers. She was a lifelong member of Carbon Cliff United Methodist Church and was a founding member of the Illini Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, shopping trips, especially to Chicago at Marshall Fields, and watching local and touring theatre groups.

Margo loved a bright sunny day, a hot cup of coffee, and visiting with family, friends and neighbors. When you walked into Margo's home, you were welcome. She especially loved holidays when everyone would gather at her home. Margo will be remembered for her generosity, snappy sense of humor, pride in her home, and fierce independence. She was a doer, and never let loss of her sight or mobility hinder her life.

Survivors include her niece MaryLane Neubauer Blomquist; nephew-in-law Clark Blomquist; great nieces and nephews Laurel Blomquist, Holly (Monique Charlier) Blomquist, Jacob Blomquist, Justin Blomquist, and Kate (Scott Foley) Blomquist; close family friends Karla (Matt) Pinner-Carey, Lisa Pinner, EJ and Greg Fellows, the Hegland family, Mary Jane Causemaker, and Tamee Swanson Stone. The family would like to give special thanks to Casey and Genesis Hospice.

Margo was preceded in death by her parents, brother John and his wife Betty Bladel Neubauer.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 8, 2020
