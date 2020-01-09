Home

Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-3344
Carol Rathje "Grandma J" Johnson


1936 - 2020
Carol Rathje "Grandma J" Johnson Obituary

Carol "Grandma J" Rathje Johnson

March 8, 1936-January 6, 2020

DEWITT-Carol "Grandma J" Rathje Johnson, age 83 of DeWitt, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at West Wing Place in DeWitt after courageously fighting breast cancer for 25 years. In following Carol's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A private graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Sabula. The Pape Funeral Home, Clinton is assisting the family.

Carol was born in Teeds Grove, Iowa on March 8, 1936, the daughter of Albert and Helen (Lass) Rathje. She was the salutatorian of her graduating class at Sabula High School. Carol married Ralph Johnson on April 8, 1955 in Sabula, Ralph passed away in December of 1979. Carol had been employed at the Alverno from 1987 to 2012. She loved attending all of her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed playing cards, road trips with her friends and following the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs and Bears.

Carol is survived by 4 children; Danny Johnson of Clinton, Diane (Galen) Peters of Teeds Grove, Tammy (Dale) Diedrich of Goose Lake and Scott (Cheryl) Johnson of Davenport; 11 grandchildren, Jason (Joey) Johnson, Chad Peters, Sarah (Adam) Buchcuski, Eric (Chere) Peters, Amy (Richard) Brazile, Jarad (Karra) Diedrich, Joseph (Vanessa) Johnson, Angela (Neil) Rickertsen, Ace Diedrich, Dantley Johnson and Mallory Johnson and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister, Norma and a brother, John. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 9, 2020
