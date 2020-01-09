Home

Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Erle W. Glaus


1938 - 2020
Erle W. Glaus Obituary

Erle W. Glaus

April 28, 1938-January 8, 2020

LECLAIRE-Erle W. Glaus, 81, of Le Claire, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4-8pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11am at Weerts Funeral Home. Private burial at a later date. Memorials in Erle's name may be made to the King's Harvest Animal Rescue.

Erle was born on April 28, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa to Lloyd and Mae Glaus. He graduated from Moline High School in 1956. Erle was united in marriage to his Junior High sweetheart, Carol Martens, on January 7, 1957 and they had four children. Erle joined the United States Air Force and served for 4 years. He owned and operated Newhouse Inc., Century 21 Scott County Realty; and Sebastian Home; and never stopped doing what he loved. Erle was the Past President of the Scott County Home Builders Association. He loved playing cards, reading books, and watching the birds out of the window. Erle was a big sports fan and enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Most of all Erle loved being with his family.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 63 years, Carol; his sons Greg (Deborah), Jeff, and Brian (Amanda) Glaus; grandchildren: Stephanie, Elizabeth, Jessica, John, Ian, Ashton, Keegan, Madison, and Reagan; and great-grandchildren Addison and Grayson. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin; brother Keith (Joan); and sister in law Rosanne (Leonard) Schimmel.

Online condolences may be made to the Glaus family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 9, 2020
