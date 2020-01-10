|
M. Lucille Weed
May 13, 1930-January 8, 2020
MILAN-M. Lucille Weed, 89, of Milan, Ill., passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Avonlea Cottages, Milan.
Services are 2:30 p.m. Friday (today), January 10, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm Friday (today) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or the Activity Dept. of Avonlea Cottages.
Mildred Lucille Gollaher was born May 13, 1930 in Quincy, Illinois, a daughter of Oliver and Maxine Crossan Gollaher. She graduated from Rock Island High School, and then from Gem City Business College. She married Kenneth E. Weed, Sr, on February 24, 1949 in Quincy, Ill. She later attended Black Hawk College.
She retired from the Rock Island Arsenal with over 26 years of service, as an accountant.
Lucille was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. She enjoyed needle point, cross-stitching, word search books, and reading.
Surviving are her children; Patricia (Jim) Hoogerwerf, Milan, Tim Weed, Colona, Ill., Patrick (Joanne) Weed, Bradenton, Fla. and Ken (Naima) Weed, Jr., Aurora, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Stella Weed, Silvis; grandchildren, Justin Hoogerwerf, Crystal Hoogerwerf, Amanda Procyk, Thomas Weed, Sarah Riggins, Rachel Weed, Saundra Weed, Nicholas Weed and Samantha Weed; and eleven great grandchildren.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Rick Weed; half-brothers, Merle Myers and Frank Myers; and half-sister, Susie Gollaher.
