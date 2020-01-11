|
Shirley Ann Twigg
June 14, 1937-January 8, 2020
DEWITT-Mrs. Shirley Ann Twigg, 82, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Wednesday evening, January 8, 2020, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.
She was born June 14, 1937, in Donahue to William and Margaret (Meier) Speth. She married Richard Goffe in October of 1953 and they later divorced. Shirley then married Raymond N. Twigg June 5, 1965. The couple resided in Donahue, Clinton, DeWitt and Flannigan, Illinois. Ray preceded Shirley in death November 11, 1990. Shirley worked at Carlon in Clinton for 20 years until retirement. She moved back to DeWitt 10 years ago to be closer to family.
Shirley loved her family dearly and spending time with them. Holidays were special to her and she would decorate her home for many of them. Shirley enjoyed playing Euchre, bowling, camping, traveling, flowers and gardening.
Surviving are children, Ron (Mary) Goffe of Geneseo, Illinois, Cheryl Schneider of East Moline, Illinois, Randy (Tierney) Twigg of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Deb (Frank) Worrick of DeWitt; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren 1 great-great-granddaughter; a special niece, Joyce Long.
Preceding Shirley in death in addition to her husband, Ray were her parents and a sister, Lois Moore in August of 2006.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will be at McCausland Cemetery. Memorials for Huntington's research are suggested.
Pallbearers will be Randy Twigg, Rob Schneider, Eric Twigg, Brook Worrick, Shayla Hippler and Amanda Twigg.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.