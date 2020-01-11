|
Rose A. (Mrs. Virgil) Meyer
July 17, 1948-January 9, 2020
DEWITT-Rose A. (Mrs. Virgil) Meyer, 71, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Thursday evening, January 9, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones.
Rose Ada Grimm was born July 17, 1948, to Alfred and Mildred (Peters) Grimm. She was a 1966 graduate of Central Community Schools, DeWitt. She worked at C & J Farm Service in DeWitt. Rose married Virgil Wayne Meyer July 11, 1970, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. The couple resided in DeWitt where they raised their three children. They also managed the Winsther Motel in DeWitt for a number of years. Rose was a Sunday School Coordinator at First Congregational United Church of Christ, DeWitt for many years. Her husband Virgil preceded her in death February 24, 2011.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren no matter the activity. Rose enjoyed decorating the home for the holidays, maintaining family traditions, baking, gardening and caring for God's creatures namely the birds and squirrels that stopped by to visit the gardens.
Surviving are children, Judith Meyer, DeWitt, Rebecca (Chris Smith) Meyer of Clive and Terry (Janeen) Meyer of DeWitt; grandchildren, Karna Smith, Lydia Smith, Adelynne Meyer and Kennick Meyer; a sister, Rita West of DeWitt; nieces and nephews.
Preceding Rose in death in addition to her husband were her parents and a sister, Ruth Ann Passig.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Peter Hoft officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Memorials are suggested to UnityPoint Health Trinity Hospice music therapy program.
Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.